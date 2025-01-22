The Year of the Snake starts on January 29, and the neighborhood is offering several ways to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Check out our list below of Greenpoint and Williamsburg’s best bets for celebrating the Year of the Snake next week.

Land to Sea

Land to Sea (402 Graham Ave.) is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Friday, January 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Land to Sea invites locals to “come ready to dance, sip on a few glasses of wine, and enjoy a handful of Lunar New Year activations.”

There will be a Polaroid photo booth, flash hand poke tattoos, red envelope roulette, a community wish wall, music by Elvin Abril, and more. Land to Sea noted that tattoos will be first come first serve and arms only. If you sign up at the event and Joy does not get to you, you can schedule a future session that will honor the event price.

You can RSVP for free entry by January 24, or pay $5 at the door. This event is only for guests aged 21 or older.

Land to Sea is also hosting a two-day market featuring the talented works of local independent AAPI artists, makers, and small businesses on Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The market includes ceramics, risograph prints, zines, illustrations, jewelry, CBD wellness products, paper cut-outs, and stationery.

Wenwen

Wenwen (1025 Manhattan Ave.) is co-hosting a make-your-own dumplings party with the Rooted Eats podcast to celebrate Lunar New Year. The party will take place on Monday, January 27, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Wenwen.

The party will also offer the opportunity to create traditional Chinese paper cuttings and customize a beautiful ornament lantern. Plus, guests can nibble on complimentary appetizers and tea, with other drinks available for purchase.

Tickets are $52 per person. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

On February 2, Wenwen is hosting its own Lunar New Year celebration, cheekily called Year of the Sssssunday Roast.

The menu includes wok hei caesar salad, beef fat sesame noodles, prime rib roast, beef noodle soup fat Yorkshire pudding, a whole fish with chips, and fried tangyuan with ice cream, plus Johnny Walker drinks.

The evening is designed to be a family-style feast, and Wenwen kindly requests a minimum party of four for the best experience. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Larry’s Cà Phê

The counter at Larry’s Cà Phê. Photo: Abbie Sawyer.

During the week of January 27, Larry’s Cà Phê (135 Woodpoint Rd.) will have a few special offerings. Khanom chan jelly snakes in pandan and mung bean flavors, which are vegan and gluten-free, will be available in limited quantities at the cafe during the week. Other snacks will be available next week along with a limited edition bandana.

On February 1, Larry’s Cà Phê is hosting a free calligraphy event with complimentary red and yellow envelopes, and on February 2, there will be a pop-up with Vietnamese desserts.

Hana Makgeoli

Hana Makgeoli (201 Dupont St.) is hosting a Lunar New Year banquet dinner on January 29, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The event is priced at $125 per person for a five-course dinner from Chef Tristan Kwong with Anju wine pairings. The meal includes gai tong, tuna carpaccio, wonton, sesame noodles, steamed fish, and another protein, followed by a winter citrus fruit plate.

Each ticket includes food, unlimited wines, gratuity, and a few surprises. Hana Makgeoli wants locals to “come ready to eat and imbibe in celebration of renewal, prosperity, and new beginnings.”

MáLà Project

Celebrate the Year of the Snake at MáLà Project (603 Manhattan Ave.) with a limited-edition Lunar New Year menu, available exclusively for dine-in meals. New dishes include sweet and sour chrysanthemum fish, bold inferno prawns, and sweet and savory treasure trotters or braised pork feet.

MáLà Project will also be collecting donations for the nonprofit Restaurants Care. “As we celebrate Lunar New Year, let’s not forget the California restaurant workers who were devastated by the LA wildfires—this relief fund supports them in their recovery,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.