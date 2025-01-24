Chef Sam Levenfeld is the Chef de Cuisine at Williamsburg’s K’Far (97 Wythe Ave.), the sister restaurant of Laser Wolf, both located in the Hoxton Hotel.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Chef Levenfeld has shared his recipe for French onion labneh. Learn how to make the French onion labneh below and find last week’s recipe here.

K’Far’s French Onion Labneh

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients

2 Spanish onions

1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

2 tablespoons of black pepper

1 tablespoon of sherry vinegar

16 ounces of labneh

1/4 cup of dill, chopped

1/4 cup of chives, chopped

1/2 red onion, finely diced

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Directions

Thinly slice the Spanish onions. Cook the sliced onions in olive oil on medium heat, until onions are caramelized. Let the onions cool. Chop the caramelized onions into finely diced pieces. Mix all remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl with the caramelized onion pieces. Add more salt or lemon juice as needed.

Note: This dip can be served with pita chips, vegetables, tortilla chips.