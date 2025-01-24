With running on the rise, getting into major marathons (including New York City!) is getting harder and harder. Luckily, for those masochists among us who love a challenge, this Saturday will offer an alternative: The McGolrick Marathon, organized in support of North Brooklyn Mutual Aid.

Unlike a typical 26.2 affair, this “race” is being conducted “backyard ultra” style, which refers to a last-one-standing form of ultramarathon. Starting at 9 a.m., articipants must run 10 laps of McGolrick Park (or 6.706 kilometers / 4.167 miles) every hour to compete, and the last runner remaining will be crowned the “McGolrick Maniac.” Therefore, this is less a test of speed than it is endurance and strategy. Racers can complete the laps as quickly or slowly as they wish (within reason), either giving themselves ample time to rest in between or utilizing the whole hour at about a 14-minute-mile pace. Right now, 75 people have RSVP’d yes via Partiful.

Ben Tweedy, Phil Shamet, and Oran Bambrick — three Greenpointers who met, appropriately, through running — came up with the idea over a few weeks, inspired, of course, by sports social media and “kudos”-farming app Strava (if it’s not on Strava, did it really happen?) plus Bambrick’s own multi-day marathon training regimen.

“When we see one of our friends lap McGolrick in Strava, we joke about it,” Tweedy said. “It’s a great loop, but you can’t deny it gets repetitive if you go too long. Oran was training for a wild five-marathon-in-five-days run across Ireland, and running a marathon in McGolrick came up as a good mental strengthening test. Though it didn’t happen then, the inside joke lived on.”

And this is quite an example of the idea making it out of the group chat, which the trio admits spiraled quickly from wanting to do a more “traditional” 26.2 miles to making it more accessible so more people could join and, in turn, support North Brooklyn Mutual Aid. Registration is $10, which will directly be donated to NBKMA, and spectators are also asked to pitch in. There’s also an option to “sponsor” a runner and pledge money per lap completed. Donations can be sent to $Phil-Shamet via Venmo, which will be compiled as a lump sum and donated. (NBKMA is also always accepting donations here.)

Bambrick, Tweedy, and Shamet are predicting the final count to be 10 rounds, which means running in the 40-mile range total, while also keeping in mind the fact that the park closes at 10 p.m. There will be makeshift aid stations, available park bathrooms, and warm drinks and snacks made provided by Drama Club and Campbell & Co., but in general, it’s designed to be a more informal affair.

“Expect cold temps and kind temperament — the run is rooted in having a laugh, being with or making friends, and respecting your neighbors during a large, positive act of appreciation for the community,” Tweedy noted. “If you don’t lead with kindness and respect you will be removed from contention for the title of ‘McGolrick Maniac.'”

The forecast for Saturday says between 20° and 35° depending on time of day with potential wind gusts up to 18 mph, plus there may still be some icy patches remaining in the park after earlier this week.

RSVP for the McGolrick Marathon here.