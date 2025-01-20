Greenpoint just can’t get enough pizza.

A new pizza place, Diamond Slice, will soon open on—take a guess—Diamond Street (70 Diamond Street, to be exact). Most recently, that address housed Park Deli, which moved from its Nassau Avenue home in 2022. Park Deli shuttered unceremoniously last summer after serving the community for over eighty years, with a “commercial space for rent” sign in the window.

Diamond Slice will make its Greenpoint debut at a time when the neighborhood has seen a recent influx of pizza places. Notably, the popular Chrissy’s Pizza (142 Nassau Ave.) is located a couple of blocks away. However, Diamond’s slice-based approach contrasts with Chrissy’s whole pies only ethos (a tagline in the window reads “slices are forever,” though they will also offer whole pies).

Diamond started as After Hours Pizza, a pop up at a Clinton Hill coffee shop. Customers could pre-order for weekly specials to be picked up from Calyer coffee shop. Judging from Instagram, a special Caesar salad pizza is sure to be a hit.

