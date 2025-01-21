A Williamsburg child care center beloved by generations of local parents will shut its doors at the end of the school year.

The city’s Department of Education opted not to renew Nuestros Niños’ lease, as well as the leases of a handful of other child care facilities in Brooklyn and Queens, citing low enrollment and other available options. But that leaves nearly 100 children and their families to figure out next steps.

What’s more, Nuestros Niños (384 South 4th St.) says they only learned of the decision once parents discovered the school was no longer listed as an enrollment option on the DOE’s My Schools app. Executive director Ingrid Matias Chungata told Gothamist the move felt like “a slap in the face.” The school’s closure also jeopardizes services at Nuestros Niños’ other Brooklyn locations, as well as “food prep and at-home services for 288 children,” the outlet reports.

The decision comes shortly after Mayor Eric Adams revealed a preliminary budget that many say falls short of addressing critical needs such as early education.

Brooklyn Borough President (and alum of Nuestros Niños) Antonio Reynoso expressed frustration at the decision.

“If Mayor Adams is serious about building a city for families, it starts with keeping our child care centers open,” he wrote on X.

A rally will be held outside the school on January 24. The school has encouraged supporters to reach out to their local elected officials.