Il Passatore (14 Bushwick Ave.), serving the Williamsburg community since 2008, announced sadly that they would close their doors for good after February 2.

“Despite our best efforts, the challenges posed by COVID-19, illness, and inflation have made it unsustainable for us to continue,” the team wrote on Instagram, “We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of your lives, sharing in your first dates, birthdays, and special occasions. It has been one of our greatest honors.”

A screenshot from Instagram

Italian natives Christian Ciarapica and Massimiliano Barbizzi founded the restaurant in 2008, offering up an authentic taste of Northern Italian cuisine from the Emilia Romagna region. Ciarapica’s wife, Susan Carrano, took over after his passing last year. Carrano also works full-time as a costume designer, on top of raising the couple’s three children, and recently spoke to NY1 about the challenges of running a restaurant.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Carrano said. “My husband was a lover of food and Italy and he wanted everyone to love Italy as much as he did.”