Two beloved Williamsburg businesses announced closures yesterday. Mikey’s Hook Up (407 Graham Ave.) and Book Thug Nation (100 N 3rd St.) will both say adieu in the weeks to come.

Electronics store Mikey’s Hook Up called North 6th Street home for 20 years before moving to their current location on Graham Avenue. They shared on Instagram that they planned to everything to their Los Angeles location, with their last day being January 27.

Screenshot via Instagram

Book Thug Nation left a sign on their front window, sharing with customers that the landlord decided to sell the building and they didn’t want to buy it, opting to let the store come to an end. A group of former sidewalk booksellers first opened the store in 2009, offering used books and records. The store served as a community events space. They will officially close on March 16.

On top of this, vintage clothing and home goods store Greenpoint’s Feng Sway (41 Norman Ave.) announced that they would also be moving, but did not respond to our request for more details (not sure if this is the end of the store in Greenpoint entirely or if they will open in a different nearby area). They’re currently hosting a big moving sale, so get in while the getting’s good.