If you live in Williamsburg and have been managing without a local library branch, you might be getting antsy that Leonard Library (81 Devoe St.) hasn’t given many updates about reopening.

Well, some moderately good news. The Leonard Library is set to reopen in the spring, a spokesperson for Brooklyn Public Library confirmed to Greenpointers. They don’t have a specific opening date just yet, as they work to complete renovations but assured us that they’re getting closer.

The library closed at the end of 2022 in order to install a new HVAC system and renovate the historic ceiling, a process expected to take at least two years. In the meantime, a fun mobile library has popped up in locations around the neighborhood, most frequently setting up shop at TALEA (87 Richardson St.) on Tuesdays.

Check the Brooklyn Public Library’s events calendar for location updates.