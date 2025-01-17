Local Thai restaurant Kru (190 N. 14th St.) has shared a recipe for a flavorful dish they call Relish of Almonds, which can be eaten as a dip or condiment.

The team at Kru suggests serving Relish of Almonds with vegetables like boiled cabbage, boiled baby corn, pickled cucumber, grilled eggplant, grilled asparagus, grilled bell peppers, or fresh crudités. The team also noted that some of the more unique ingredients in the dish can be found at 3 Aunties Thai Market or Bangkok Center Grocery.

Learn how to make Kru’s Relish of Almonds below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Kru’s Relish of Almonds

Makes 3 portions

Ingredients

12-15 pieces of dried red chilies (30 grams)

1-2 pieces of long red chilies (30 grams)

3-4 pieces of Thai chilies (6 grams)

1 small pinch of sea salt (3 grams)

6 pieces of grilled shallots (48 grams)

5–6 tablespoons of garlic (60 grams)

5 pieces of galangal slices (6 grams)

4 tablespoons of ground dried shrimp (42 grams)

1.5 tablespoons of shrimp paste (gapi) (24 grams)

1.5 cups of coarsely ground roasted almonds (150 grams)

Ingredients for Seasoning

3 tablespoons of coconut sugar

2-3 tablespoons of tamarind water

2 tablespoons of fish sauce

5 tablespoons of white sesame oil

Ingredients for Topping

1 cup of sliced roasted almonds

Directions

1. Make the paste: Pound the chilies, shallots, garlic, galangal, shrimp paste, and ground almonds into a smooth paste.

2. Season the paste: Add coconut sugar, tamarind water, and fish sauce to taste. Adjust until the flavor is balanced between the unique combination of salty, sweet, tangy, and nutty.

3. Cook the paste: Heat the white sesame oil in a wok over low heat. Add the paste mixture and fry gently until fragrant, about 10 minutes.

4. Serve: Transfer to a serving bowl and top with sliced roasted almonds.

Note: Roasted almond slices add a delightful crunch and aroma, enhancing the dish in a unique way. Toast them lightly before topping for the best flavor.