This weekend’s weather forecast includes rain, which is the perfect excuse to stay local and stay dry right here in the neighborhood. Want to fight cabin fever? Check out what you can get into without having to go any farther than a G or bus stop or two.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

CONVERSATION WITH AUTHOR GAYLE FORMAN

Kickstart your resolution to read more books with an immersive conversation among best-selling novelist Gayle Forman and New York Times best-selling authors E. Lockhart and Libba Bray at WORD from 6 to 8 p.m. This meeting of literati will center around Forman’s brand-new book After Life, a novel exploring the veil between life and death through the eyes of character Amber as she sees how her loss affects those she left behind.

Tickets to the talk itself are free, and tickets including a copy of After Life are $21.98; both are available here.

MAX LEMOINE PHOTO EXHIBIT

Whether you’re a regular rider or your exposure to solo motor vehicles is limited to shaking your fist at motor bikes in the bicycle lane, everyone is welcome to check out the a photo exhibit highlighting the culture and motorcycle community in New York City at Gotham Depot Moto from 6 to 11 p.m. The exhibition features work from photographer Max Lemoine in collaboration with motorcycle magazine Motoveli. Who knows, it may just inspire you to try out a bike of your own.

Registration is free and available here.

DRAG RACE VIEWING PARTY

Another Friday means another episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Start your weekend off with high energy when you sashay to Arlo Williamsburg for The Werk Room starting at 7 p.m. Start greasing up your knees for your finest death drop as Arlo’s ballroom turns into a legitimate ball with live performances from Suzie Toot, Onya Nurve, Pink Pancake, Plasma, Janelle No 5, and Essa Noche. The episode viewing party is from 8 to 9:30, meet and greet is at 10, and live shows start at 11:30.

Tickets are $21.78 (including fees) and available here.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

PERIOD PANTRY HYGIENE KITS

Greenpoint Public Library is teaming up with teen advocacy group The Cycle Alliance to host an ongoing period pantry dedicated to breaking stigma surrounding menstruation and increasing accessibility to necessary wellness products. Free period wellness bags will be available for all ages and genders during library operating hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and will include a variety of hygiene products provided by community donations

Bags will be given away on the second floor in the Teen Zone.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

TODDLER PAJAMA PARTY

There are few things better than staying in comfy, cozy clothes on a chilly Saturday. So The Canopy is creating an environment for little ones to do just that while making memories and friends during their Pajama Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Little ones up to age 4 and their parents/guardians are invited to indulge in cozy vibes, snacks, goodie bags, and a toy and book swap (new or gently used, please) in their favorite PJs.

Tickets are $30 per family and available here.

MLK TEACH-IN

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there’s rarely been a more pertinent time to learn more about the history of Black struggles and strides in America. Join an in-person teach-in hosted by Double Love Experience at 750 Manhattan Avenue from 10 am. to 2 p.m. for an engaging presentation about the life and legacy of MLK Jr. This is an interactive session for community connection and the chance to deepen your understanding of the impact of Dr. King’s work as an influential civil rights leader.

Admission is free and you can RSVP here.

TEEN TIME

Want a safe space for your teen to hang out with their peers and stay out of trouble? Greenpoint Library is holding Teen Time from 12 to 2 p.m., a session organized by and for teenagers with the help of a few adult volunteers. Teen Time features music, board games, and more (including, of course, countless books) in the upstairs eco lab.

The event is free and no RSVP is required.

FOOD DONATION DRIVE

Many neighbors deal with food insecurity, especially during this time of year, so mutual aid group Community is the Way is working to mitigate that with a food drive to support Greenpoint Hunger Program and the essential work they do feeing the community. Their now-monthly food drive is happening at Spritzenhaus from 2 to 5 p.m., and they welcome donations of baby formula, canned soup (no tomato, please), hand warmers, and dry cat food. Please check that no cans are expired or dented, as those legally can’t be distributed.

Check out this list to connect with local businesses taking donations and providing resources for LA fire victims.

VINTAGE DANCE & HOUSE PARTY

It’s a myth that a good dance party requires messing with your sleep schedule. Matinée Social Club is fighting that misconception with their series of parties primarily catering to the 30+ or 30+ at heart (legally you have to be over 21 to enter, of course) that end at 10 p.m. in time for a good night’s sleep. This installment is Brighter Days, a vintage dance and vocal house music night at Café Balearica starting at 5 p.m. Attendees can expect music mainly from the ’80s to ’00s in the basement and electronica and disco upstairs, plus free pizza.

Tickets start at $16.88 (including fees) and are available here.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

BUBBLY B’S POP-UP

It’s never too early to get a taste for musical theater. Bubbly B’s is holding a pop-up class at TALEA at 10:30 a.m. with fun for both parents and little kids up to age five. Classes use the magic of music and theater to inspire and engage with young audiences and encourage kids to use their imagination through creativity, character work, learning tools, singing, and dancing. Parent participation is encouraged, but not required (though your presence is required), and food and drinks will be available for purchase at TALEA.

Tickets are $30 per child, plus $5 for any additional sibling, and available here.

INTUITIVE COLLAGE

Exercise your creative muscles at Held Space from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Held Space’s founder will be leading free-wheeling, expressive collage creation culminating in group sharing and a brief restorative moment. Necessary supplies will be provided, but everyone is welcome to bring extra materials they may feel particularly inspired by, like books, magazines, or photos. Everyone will be seated on the floor, so comfy clothes are recommended.

Registration is $23.18 (including fees) and available here.

STAND-UP MAGIC

While comedy shows in the neighborhood abound, it’s important to stand out (er, stand up?). Enter: magic. If you’ve ever thought “I wish this comedy show had more people getting sawed in half,” or, at the very least, “I wish this comedy show didn’t have a two-drink minimum,” you’re in luck. Stand-Up Magic hits the back room of The Gutter every couple of weeks with a changing lineup of New York’s top magicians and hosted by comic Tess Tregellas at 4:30 and 7 p.m. This week’s show features magicians Max Davidson and Jason Silberman, plus comic Gary Simons.

Tickets are $25 and available here.