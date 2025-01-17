In October, we reported that Franklin Street’s American Playground would finally get some much needed TLC with $5 million allotted for renovations. And now, here’s your chance to share your thoughts on how to improve the park.

The NYC Parks Department will host a virtual meeting next Thursday, January 23, to solicit community feedback about the project. Participants can RSVP here for the Zoom meeting, which will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

NYC Parks awarded the playground $5 million in partnership with the offices of City Council Member Lincoln Restler and Assemblymember Emily Gallagher.