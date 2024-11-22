Good evening, Greenpointers.

After a spell of milder fall weather, the cold season is officially here to stay. Cuddle up inside, watch the leaves change and fall, and peruse our weekly newsletter.

Yes, it’s early, but start getting those holiday plans together while you can. Case in point—Santa Claus is coming to town!

The Michelin Guide added three local restaurants to its list of recommendations. The Kilo Bravo team recently opened a liquor store on Manhattan Avenue. A new venture from Kokomo Hospitality Group, The Ox Wine Bar, hosted a grand opening last week.

The Brooklyn Diocese announced that they demoted the monsignor at Williamsburg’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel after an investigation showed that he apparently mishandled nearly $2 million in church funds.

A sad story from yesterday—a multi-car collision on the Kosciuszko Bridge resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

Web series “Men in the Park” pays homage to Greenpoint’s best park, McGolrick (sorry to McCarren, but it’s true!). Artist Jody MacDonald has debuted her new show at Greenpoint’s Yashar Gallery. The Williamsburg waterfront is getting a new ice skating rink. A local non-profit is providing transportation to animals in need.

A Four Horsemen alum has taken over the space that was the long-time home of Spuyten Duyvil. What was Greenpoint getting up to on Thanksgiving 1962? Check out our latest history post to find out more.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe and a weekend roundup for you.

From all of us on the Greenpointers team, have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

In and around North Brooklyn

Architecture fans are taking issue with the fake original details of the new

Hermès store in Williamsburg.

City Council Member Lincoln Restler announced an upcoming virtual town hall for Greenpoint, Williamsburg, and Bed-Stuy constituents.