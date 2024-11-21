If you’re itching for a more low-key weekend, the neighborhood has just what you need. There are plenty of opportunities to disconnect, get in touch with your creative side, give back, and more.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

KIDS EXPLORE MUSIC

Have a budding musical prodigy on your hands? Let them develop their skills at the Greenpoint Library. During the Kids Explore Music series, kids ages 6 through 12 can learn the fundamentals of what makes a song. This week’s session from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. is focusing notation and keeping time. Is that a tempo we hear?

The event is free to attend, but registration is required here.

DROP-OFF MOVIE NIGHT

If you’re craving a few kid-free hours, PLAY Kids Greenpoint is hosting their last movie screening of the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. Kiddos 4 to 8 will be treated to a showing of Disney box office darling, Inside Out 2, which was released earlier this year. The movie follows even more hijinks among Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, which are thrown into turmoil when Anxiety shows up (ain’t that always the case). The night features dinner, popcorn, and open (supervised) play. Early drop-off is also available at 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is $42 here.

SHAKESPEARE, SUDDENLY

If you think you’ve experienced every flavor of Shakespeare there is, think again. No, Shakespeare, Suddenly isn’t the new Romeo + Juliet adaptation on Broadway, but it just might be something much better. And much more unexpected. Starting at 7 p.m. at Brick Aux, an incubator for innovative performing arts, 10 performers will take the stage after exactly one day of rehearsal to put on a Shakespeare play. And the audience will have no idea which one it is until it actually starts.

Tickets are $12.51 (including fees) and available here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

FAMILY STORYTIME

Have a little family friendly Saturday morning with storytime at the Greenpoint Library. At 10:30 a.m., all ages are welcome to partake in reading, singing songs, listening, and learning.

The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

YOGA & WRITING GATHERING

Feel grateful and grounded during a session of yoga and writing at Held Space at 11:30 a.m. Yoga instructor Lauren Schiffer will lead a flow followed by guided writing prompts and exercises curated for creative expression, plus time to share if people feel so inclined (or not). Yoga mats and props will be provided.

Registration is $20 here.

DRESS FOR MESS PAINT NIGHT

If you prefer a more hands-on type of creative expression, there’s something this weekend for you, too. Decompress and express with a paint night hosted by Emergence Arts at Greenpoint Art Space. From 2 to 5 p.m., paint and play with a variety of palettes, colors, brushes, and art tools on your 8 x 10″ canvas. No experience is needed and all supplies (and snacks!) will be provided.

Registration is $17.85 (including fees) here.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

FREE MATCHA EVENT

If you’re a matcha lover, don’t miss this event at Renew Finds. From 12 to 5 p.m., Hawa Matcha (a single-origin matcha sourced from family-run farms in Japan) and Oatly will be hosting a free event featuring signature hot and cold matcha drinks, raffle tickets available for purchase, a DIY bouquet station, and instant film photo ops.

RSVP here.

BARKS-GIVING MOBILE ADOPTION

If you’re trying to get ahead of your kid asking for a pup for the holidays, or you’re just generally looking to add another furry friend to the fam, Buddy’s Dog Den is hosting an adoption event featuring the Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) mobile adoption truck. There will be cats, kittens, and dogs present hoping to find their forever homes from 12 to 4 p.m.

GREENPOINT HUNGER PROGRAM DONATION DRIVE

Help address food insecurity in the neighborhood during a donation drive for Greenpoint Hunger Program at Spritzenhaus. From 2 to 5 p.m., volunteers will be on site collection non-perishables like peanut butter crackers, canned vegetables, baby food, and more.

YOGA FOOD DRIVE

It’s the season of giving, and there are many opportunities to go around. Artful Souls and Wellness is also hosting a food drive to help stock local food pantry Food for Brooklyn with non-perishables. And if you bring 3-5 items to donate, you can join a free community yoga class at 4 p.m. and will be entered into a raffle for a yoga pass and outfit from Lululemon.