The ice is nice in Williamsburg this holiday season.

An ice skating rink is coming to the newly opened Domino Square, offering winter fun for the whole family. The opening of the rink kicks off the programming and events for the public plaza, the latest in a series of projects tackled by real estate developer Two Trees Management.

Domino Square. Image: Daniel Levin for Two Trees Management.

The 7,000-square-foot rink opens next week (the exact date is still in the works) and aims to be a cut above your average skating experience.

“The rink boasts elegant glass dasher boards and permanently integrated refrigerant piping and chillers, delivering a superior skating experience unmatched by typical temporary or seasonal outdoor rinks,” a press release reads.

The rink will be open to the public on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is also available for private buy-outs.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can check out the link here.