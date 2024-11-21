An incident involving multiple cars on the Kosciuszko Bridge on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway left one driver dead and several others injured. The incident occurred near the Queens side of the bridge.

At around 10:50 am this morning, a 46-year-old male pick up truck driver hit a vehicle, causing another collision with two other vehicles, said the NYPD. Emergency services transported six people to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, four in stable condition and one in critical condition, with an additional victim pronounced deceased at the scene.

Other outlets have shared additional details about the situation. The victims include four adults and one 9-year-old girl. The deceased was a 75-year-old driver, who has not been named pending family notification.

The pick up truck driver remained on the scene. There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad.

ABC 7 reports that “[a]t least four vehicles crashed – a black GMC pickup, a black Chevy pickup, a green taxi Honda HR-V and a grey Kia Sorento.”

“A male passenger of the taxi is in critical condition. The girl was also a back seat passenger and she is said to be stable,” the report continues.