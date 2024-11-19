Liquor store Bravo to Go-Go (1071 Manhattan Ave.) opened earlier this year, but will reopen tonight (November 19) after undergoing renovations.

The store is an offshoot of the Bravo bars (Kilo Bravo and Echo Bravo, of Williamsburg and Bushwick), owned by Kate Buenaflor Dillon.

The grand opening tonight promises wine tastings, raffles, and discounts. One perk of the new renovation? A revamped backyard space (the time for an outdoor hang is coming to a close, so get in while you can!)

Stop by from 6 to 10 pm tonight. Bravo to Go-Go’s regular business hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 am to 11 pm.

And while Echo Bravo (445 Troutman St.) is just past the geographical bounds that Greenpointers usually covers, good deeds merit a notice. The bar is hosting its fourth annual Booze for Boobs event on December 7, which offers a drag show, drink specials, and most importantly, free mammograms in partnership with the Mammogram Bus. The deadline to sign up closed yesterday, but the other events will be in full swing.