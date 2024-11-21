A new wine bar called Rude Mouth (359 Metropolitan Ave.) is opening next month in the former home of Spuyten Duyvil, which closed in April after serving craft beer to Williamsburg for over 20 years.

Greenpoint local and Four Horsemen alum, Ava Trilling, is behind Rude Mouth. Trilling told Greenpointers that she and her sister, who was her business partner until 2022, initially intended to start it as a pop-up project in 2020, but Covid derailed things. So, instead, the duo pivoted and launched Rude Mouth as a wine club, and later had pop-ups.

“Once we were able to gather socially again, we started collaborating with restaurants and bars to host pop-ups all over NYC,” Trilling said. “The dream was always to have a place of my own, and to evolve Rude Mouth into a wine bar. Now that it’s really happening, I’m able to create the bar I’ve always envisioned from scratch.”

Trilling said that Spuyten Duyvil’s former home was “the exact environment” that she imagined for Rude Mouth. “I really lucked out with the space,” she said. “I’m surrounded by fantastic neighbors, and there’s so much history existing alongside constant innovation and creativity. It’s at once energetic, but also cozy…somewhere that feels like your neighborhood wine bar, even if you don’t live nearby.”

It’s clear that Trilling is very passionate about the bar and brand; even the name has a personal backstory. A “mother-like figure” gave Trilling the nickname “rude mouth” as a baby. “My mouth was always turned downwards, and my lower lip jutted out in a sassy pout,” Trilling explained. “It’s a very sentimental and loving name that felt so right for what I want the bar to be: personal, fun, and not taking itself too seriously.”

While Rude Mouth’s beverage menu will focus on wine, the food menu will offer around five to six French-inspired bar bites that will rotate seasonally. “We don’t have a full kitchen, so we’ll be serving some small, but mighty dishes to sop up the wine,” Trilling said.