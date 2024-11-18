Santa Claus is coming to North Brooklyn!

Town Square, a North Brooklyn nonprofit that offers family and environmental programming, is hosting its annual Cookies with Santa event at FourFiveSix (199 Richardson St.) on Saturday, December 7.

The event includes homemade cookie decorating, hot chocolate, live music, and photos with Santa. Guests can take their own photos with Santa for free or allow a talented professional photographer to capture the whole family. In addition to the hot chocolate, there will be a cash bar with holiday drinks for parents.

Town Square’s Cookies with Santa. Photo: Town Square

Tickets are sold on Eventbrite for four different 50-minute sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Tickets for children are $20 per person online and $30 at door. Each family can also buy special parent tickets which are $10 for two parents online and $15 at the door.

The event is recommended for children 2-years-old to 8 years-old, but everyone is welcome. Everyone needs a ticket, including infants, and children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Proceeds will help Town Square-sponsored local troops like the Brooklyn Boy Scouts Troop 26 and the coed Cub Scouts Lucky Pack 7. Town Square is also asking guests to bring an unwrapped toy for the NYPD Holiday Toy Drive.

Town Square offers other events throughout the year like free SummerStarz movie nights, Schoolfest, Campfest, Spring Egg Hunt, Greencycle Swaps, and Go Green BK hub.