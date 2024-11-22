Thanksgiving may fall a bit later on the calendar this year, but back in 1962, it was on the 22nd. And also back in 1962, longtime Greenpoint Reformed Church was welcoming all people and religious denominations in for their holiday services.

According to an ad in the prior week’s issue of the Greenpoint Weekly Star, the Milton Street church was hosting Thanksgiving Day services with a mixed choir featuring singers from Greenpoint Reformed, Greenpoint Methodist Church, Gospel Sowers Baptist Church, Greenpoint Missionary Alliance, and Union Baptist Church.

The ad also notes that everyone is welcome to celebrate the theme of “Be ye thankful.”

Today, the church remains on Milton Street keeping that welcoming sentiment alive, particularly with the Greenpoint Hunger Program. Every Wednesday (including Thanksgiving Eve!), the program hosts a free take-out dinner at 6 p.m., followed by an open food pantry on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. And true to their sentiments over 60 years ago, everybody is welcome — no financial proof is required, and ID is only needed for food pantry signup. You can sign up to volunteer here.