Greenpoint’s Nura (46 Norman Ave.) opened in 2021 and is still wildly popular three years later.

Since then, team members from Nura have opened Pan Pan Vino Vino (120 Norman Ave.), a bakery by day and wine bar by night; Nura’s former head chef Jackie Carnesi is taking over the kitchen at Kellogg’s (518 Metropolitan Ave.); and Chris Amirault, the bar director at Nura, will also be doing the bar program at Kellogg’s.

For this week’s recipe, Amirault has shared his recipe for a cocktail called Bitter is Bella, which can be found on Nura’s cocktail menu. The Bitter is Bella is Amirault’s version of a white Negroni. He calls it “a nutty, floral refreshing take on a white Negroni that is perfect for summer.”

Learn how to make Nura’s Bitter is Bella below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Nura’s Bitter is Bella

Ingredients

1.25 ounces of Roku Gin infused with toasted sesame seeds*

1 ounce of Luxardo Bitter Bianco

.5 ounce of Cinzano Bianco Vermouth

.25 ounce of Blume Mariel Apricot Eau de Vie

4 drops saline solution**

Orange twist for garnish

*Ingredients for Roku Gin infused with Toasted Sesame Seeds

250 milliliters (about 1 cup) of Roku Gin

10 grams (about 1 1/4 tablespoons) of toasted sesame seeds

**Ingredients for Saline Solution

20 grams (about 3/4 ounce) of hot water

2 grams (or a pinch) of salt

Directions

First, make the gin infused with toasted sesame seeds. Put the seeds in the gin and infuse for 24 hours. Then, strain and set aside. Next, make the saline solution. Mix the hot water and salt, and then cool to room temperature. To make the cocktail, combine all ingredients, including the infused gin and saline solution, and stir. Garnish with an orange twist and enjoy.