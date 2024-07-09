Well, Greenpointers, the wait is over (the wait if you’re someone who has kept tabs on Caffè Panna’s expansion, that is).

The Greenpoint location of Caffè Panna, the massively popular Gramercy Park gelato shop, will finally open this Thursday, Eater reports. It will be the brand’s second location.

Caffè Panna is setting up shop at 16 Norman Avenue, taking over a long vacant lot. And that block is seeing quite a bit of revitalization, as a Scandinavian deli and new Teak location will open next door at 34 Norman Avenue in just a few weeks from now.

The exterior of Caffè Panna at 16 Norman Ave. Photo: Liz Clayman.

The news is almost a year in the works, as the team first announced the expansion last August.

The 4,700-square-foot shop “will serve 12 flavors at a time — five of them change daily — plus soft serve and granita,” says Eater. The store will be open from Wednesday through Sunday, from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Hallie Meyer, daughter of Manhattan restaurateur Danny Meyer, founded Caffè Panna in 2019, inspired by her love of Italy. The shop is known for fresh, quality ingredients, often sourced straight from the Union Square Greenmarket and its innovative flavors, often consumed in decadent sundae form.