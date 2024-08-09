Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

As Tropical Storm Debby makes its way through the East Coast, curl up inside and catch up on the stories we brought you this week; they might even inspire your post-hibernation plans (and for more ideas, check out our weekend roundup).

Case in point—summer is generally a sleepy time for splashy restaurant openings, but our site was chock-full of food-related stories.

Tabu, a Tulum-inspired club/restaurant just opened at the former Ten Hope space. The team from the highly acclaimed Four Horsemen is opening up a new, larger, Italian-inspired spot. Taqueria el Chato, from the folks behind Aldama, will open later this month in the Manhattan Avenue storefront that used to be home to Screamer’s Pizza. Further down the line (we’re talking December here), the buzzy PopUp Bagels will expand with a location in Williamsburg.

We spoke to Samantha Short, pastry chef at Nura and Pan Pan Vino Vino.

If you can’t make it to the restaurant, then bring the restaurant to you. Radio Star shared a recipe for our Community Cookbook series.

The NYC Ferry announced that the Rockaway Rocket will run through Labor Day.

Another moped robbery occurred on Berry and North 1st streets. Skyline Drive In has officially closed, and the space will likely become a residential building. Yoseka Stationery just launched their first-ever Stationery Fest, and it looked like a huge hit!

In and around North Brooklyn

WE ARE SO BACK!!!!! (Our section of the G train reopens on Monday).

A warehouse fire occurred at Morgan Avenue and Meserole Street.

NYCHA residents of 110 Humboldt say their building has been plagued with plumbing and flooding issues.