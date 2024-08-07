A new restaurant from the team behind Williamsburg’s Michelin-starred Four Horseman is opening at 284 Grand Street, the former address of Neeloo, a Mediterranean restaurant that closed after only a few months.

Jay Strell, who handles press for Four Horsemen, told Greenpointers that the project is “still very much in the infant stages,” but the community board has approved their liquor license, and the team aims to open their new restaurant by the end of the year which could be possible because the space was previously home to a restaurant.

The bar at The Four Horsemen. Photo: Four Horsemen’s Instagram

The new spot, just down the street from Four Horsemen, does not yet have a name. What is known is that the food menu will be à la carte and Italian-focused, and the beverage menu will offer more cocktails than Four Horsemen’s wine-centered program.

The new address is twice as large as Four Horsemen. The restaurant will hold around 70 diners and offer more bar seats. The new spot also offers a bigger kitchen and a backyard.

It has been reported that Four Horsemen’s Executive Chef Nick Curtola and General Manager Amanda McMillan are both partners in the new restaurant.