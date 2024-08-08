A few weeks ago, the New York City Ferry announced the return of the Rockaway Rocket, an express line taking eager beachgoers from Long Island City to Rockaway Beach, with a stop in Greenpoint along the way.

The announcement was welcome news, but it came with a slight drawback—it would only run weekends from July 20 to August 11.

Now, the Ferry has announced that the service has been extended through Labor Day, September 2, giving Greenpointers more time to get in extra beach days while they can.

As a reminder, each stop only has two departure times, so make sure to get those tickets ASAP. The ferry stops in Greenpoint at 9:41 am and 12:41 p.m.