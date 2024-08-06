New residential buildings are springing up left and right on the Greenpoint waterfront, and a new one might soon join them at the former Skyline Drive In lot.

The Real Deal reports that developer TF Cornerstone recently purchased two parcels of land, at 57 West Street and 24 Oak Street. The City’s Department of Building records currently lists these lots as vacant, though they adjoin the parcel of land that used to house the Skyline Drive In at 1 Oak Street. (The Real Deal did not name Skyline specifically, but reported that the West and Oak Street lots are part of the Greenpoint Terminal complex).

Screenshot from the DOB.

The Real Deal could not confirm TF Cornerstone’s plans to convert the site into a residential building, but said a source intimated as such. “The site is currently zoned as of right to build condos,” the article reads. “It’s possible that TF Cornerstone could build multifamily with assistance from the new 485-x tax abatement program and housing elements in Mayor Eric Adam’s City of Yes proposal.”

A month ago, we reported that it was all but certain that Skyline closed for good, though we could not reach the team for official confirmation. It’s now confirmed, as the website has been updated to read “now closed.”

A screenshot from Skyline Drive In’s website.