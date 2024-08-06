Are you particular about your pens and paper? If you’re a Greenpoint local, then you can remain stationery, because a new festival is coming to our neck of the woods this week.

Yoseka Stationery has dreamed up their first-ever festival celebrating all things stationery, taking place from August 7-9. And it’s all happening at 67 West Street, on the same block as their brick and mortar location.

A flyer for Stationery Fest, taking place August 7-9.

The festival brings brands from across the globe together with stationery enthusiasts. “Through interactive workshops centered around customization, and community-building social events such as meetups, we hope to bring more people in the passionate and wonderful stationery community together, and empower more people to find the perfect creative tools for themselves,” the event’s listing reads.

Participants can enjoy workshops offering instruction in calligraphy, crafting your own notebook, watercolors, eraser-carved stamps, and more. Greenpoint’s Kettl Tea will be on hand to lead a matcha workshop, although those sessions are already booked up.

First founded in 2017, Yoseka originally set up shop in Sunnyside before relocating to Greenpoint in 2020. They quickly built up a following for their curated offerings and unique business focus.

Get tickets (and more details) here.