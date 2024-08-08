As we anticipate the impact of Tropical Storm Debby this weekend, fingers crossed that the worst of it will just mean staying cooped up at home all weekend. However, if you’re feeling stir crazy and have a good umbrella, there are a number of (indoor) events going on in the neighborhood.

ALL WEEKEND

OLYMPIC WATCH PARTY

The Olympic games wrap up this weekend, and luckily, there’s no shortage of bars in the neighborhood in which to watch them. Grab a drink at Turkey’s Nest Tavern (though they are cash only — there’s an ATM), Iona Bar, BK Backyard, and Banter Bar, to name a few, and watch sports finals and the closing ceremonies.

GREENPOINT FILM FESTIVAL

Catch the tail end of the 13th annual Greenpoint Film Festival featuring a bigger-than-ever lineup of 118 films of various types, genres, and lengths from a diverse array of filmmakers. This weekend alone has 28 programs on the schedule with most screening multiple films each. Most screenings take place at The Boiler/ELM Foundation, and Film Noir Cinema is hosting a special Polish Cinema Heritage Program (free with RSVP), including the final movie of the festival, Moje Własne Słowa (In My Words) at 6 p.m.

Program screenings are $15 each; tickets and RSVPs are available here.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

ASL STORYTIME

The third edition of Greenpoint Library‘s Voices Off ASL Series takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The program for kids aged 0 to 5 features an interactive session of stories, movement, rhymes, and music designed for early learners and their families (both bilingual and curious about ASL) and led by Carmen, a deaf performer.

The program is free with registration here; limited walk-in spots will be available on the morning of.

VELVET STARDUST ROCK SHOW

If the humidity hasn’t provided enough for you, head to 148 Frost Street at 9 p.m. to sweat with a side of glitter and rock and roll during The Velvet Stardust Rock Show. The show is a theatrical burlesque experience centered around an immersive, live rock band with 15 performers and has been described as “Imagine the Velvet Underground, the NY Dolls, Silver Apples, the Stilettos, along with happenings at Club 57 filtered through ’20s Berlin and ’80s downtown, and you just may get it.”

Tickets are $23.18 including fees and available here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

BLUE COLLAR SECRET MENU LAUNCH

Since opening their new Greenpoint location this past spring, Blue Collar hasn’t taken their foot off the gas — including cooking up and teasing a new “secret” menu that is finally set to launch this weekend. From 5 to 8 p.m., patrons can enjoy some live DJ tunes and try new menu varieties at exclusive intro prices — $5 burgers, $3 dogs, and $3 loaded fries. New items include a donut smash burger (exactly what it sounds like) featuring donuts from Peter Pan, their take on the iconic chopped cheese, a bacon-wrapped hot dog, and more from chef and owner Eduardo Sandoval.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

POKÉMON BUILD AND BATTLE

Fun fact: Pokémon did not originate as a game to play on your phone. If you’re interested in going back to basics, Frontier Games is hosting a Build and Battle event at 12 p.m. for Pokémon masters (or masters-to-be) of all ages. Everyone in attendance will receive a kit with a pre-constructed deck and four booster packs and instructors will teach the basics of the game before letting everyone put their own personal spin on their gameplay. No experience or cards are required.

Tickets are $23.18 after fees here or $30 at the door.

ZERO PROOF HAPPY HOUR

Feeling sober curious or just craving a different kind of buzz a la Lorde (pre-Charli XCX Brat collab…not that kind of buzz)? Visit Hemp Lab starting at 3 p.m. for a day party minus the next-day hangxiety. The party will feature functional herbal tea-centered mocktails crafted by Top Tree, trippy infused vegan chocolate from SASS, additional snacks, live experimental set from DJ and instrumentalist AKUAL KAUL, and a DIY tea-blending station.

The event is free, RSVP here.