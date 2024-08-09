Radio Star (13 Greenpoint Ave.), a Mediterranean restaurant, bar, and cafe opened last November. It’s owned by local Greenpointer, Sara Conklin, who also runs Greenpoint’s Glasserie (95 Commercial St.).

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Radio Star’s Chef Asi Maman has shared a recipe for artichokes with warm bean purée.

Learn how to make Radio Star’s Artichokes with Warm Bean Purée below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Radio Star’s Artichokes with Warm Bean Purée

Ingredients

2 large artichokes or 4 baby artichokes (can use jarred or canned artichokes)

Olive oil

2 cloves of garlic

Sprigs of fresh thyme

1 lemon

Red chili flakes

1 14-ounce can of white beans (can be cannellini or similar), drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

A few leaves of mint and parsley, chopped

Honey, for drizzling

1 tablespoon of sliced or chopped toasted almonds

Directions

Clean the artichokes by removing all of the outer leaves until you reach the yellow leaves. Peel the stem with a peeler until you reach the white of the stem, and cut off the top of the artichoke to remove any spiky edges. Place all cleaned artichokes in a bowl of water with a bit of lemon juice to keep them from browning. Cut each artichoke in half. Using a spoon or small knife, scoop out the choke (the fluffy white and sometimes purple core). If using large artichokes, cut further into quarters or eighths. In a pan, heat olive oil on medium heat until shimmering. Place the artichokes in the pan (cut side down). Season with salt. Cook, turning periodically, until they are golden on all sides and tender when poked with a knife. To the pan, add one crushed garlic clove and a few sprigs of fresh thyme, as well as a squeeze of half a lemon. Toss and let everything cook together for a minute or two. Remove artichokes onto a plate lined with a paper towel. In the same pan, add a pinch of chili flakes and the beans. Season with salt and the vinegar. Heat to warm and bring the flavors together. Mash with a fork, or use a blender if available. Spread the bean puree onto a plate. Toss the cooked artichokes in a bowl with olive oil, the juice of the other half of lemon, chopped mint and parsley, and salt if needed. Place the artichokes over the puree. Drizzle honey and sprinkle almonds over everything.