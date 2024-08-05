Yet another moped robbery has taken place in Williamsburg.

Today around 9:40 a.m., the victim was walking at Berry and North 1st streets in Williamsburg when an unknown perpetrator snatched her headphones and fled on a moped, the NYPD has confirmed with Greenpointers. Those are the only details they were able to provide at this time, an investigation is ongoing.

The Citizen app provided additional, unconfirmed information, including the presence of a second perpetrator. Video footage from the app shows NYPD helicopters circling the area.

The area has seen a rash of similar robberies this summer. Armed moped riders have been targeting victims with expensive watches. However, with this most recent incident, the NYPD did not indicate a firearm was involved.