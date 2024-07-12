Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

The gloomy skies currently match our mood—we’re super bummed to hear about Crest Hardware closing after more than 60 years.

More sad news for long-standing businesses—things aren’t looking great for Park Deli, but it’s unclear if it’s officially closed.

A trip to the Rockaways will be easier than ever with a new ferry line. Unfortunately, it’s only running for a few weeks, but it’s better than nothing! If you’re looking to stick closer to home for a swim, the McCarren Pool is an option, though the status of adult lap swimming is confusing at best.

The wildly popular Caffè Panna just opened a location in Greenpoint. Dead Letter No. 9 just launched a summer pop-up with Esquina Bao Bun. Another moped robbery involving a stolen watch took place in Williamsburg.

Another (genuinely) affordable housing lottery just opened in Williamsburg. The Second City is launching a new series of shows featuring different celebrity guests.

Local soccer fans are abuzz with this weekend’s Euro Cup. Got grand ambitions for your kiddo? Then keep Williamsburg Soccer Club’s July 28 event on your radar. Check out our round-up for tips on where to watch the big game (and what else to get up to this weekend). As always, we also have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

Tearing up at Hell Gate’s interview with Joe Franquinha, owner of Crest Hardware.

The EPA says that they expect to find further contamination from the Meeker Avenue Plume.