It’s not just Garfield—most of us dislike Mondays.

But a new show at the Second City (64 North 9th St.) might just give you a reason to appreciate them. The legendary comedy venue and training ground is launching a new series with some very special guests.

“The Second City Presents: A Fully Improvised Extravaganza” will feature the theater’s cast of accomplished improv performers, as well as a different special guest each week. The show’s first iteration debuts July 15 at 7:30 p.m., with an appearance by former Top Chef and Taste the Nation host Padma Lakshmi (whose comedy journey The New Yorker recently highlighted).

The weeks ahead will see comedians Jeff Hiller (July 29) and David Cross (August 12). And stick around afterwards for a karaoke party!

It was over a year in the works, but The Second City’s Williamsburg location is fully up and running, having opened in February of this year. For more show listings (and to perhaps finally take the plunge and sign up for an improv class) check out their website here.