No New York summer would be complete without a trip to one of our many beaches. And a strong case could be made for Rockaway Beach’s superiority, but anyone who’s schlepped bags and umbrellas across multiple train lines and ferries can tell you, The Ramones kind of lied: it is hard to reach.

Well, things will get a little easier in the weeks to come, if only (sadly) temporarily. The NYC Ferry announced the return of the Rockaway Rocket, a limited service line that runs from Long Island City to Rockaway Beach, with one stop in Greenpoint. The line will return on July 20 and operate on weekends through August 11.

We know that’s not really a ton of time, but the good news is that if you’re really raring to go, tickets are already live on the NYC Ferry app. For $10, you can reserve your spot now.

And you might want to get going, considering each stop only has two departure times (for Greenpoint, it’s 9:41 a.m. and 12 41 p.m.)