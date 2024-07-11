If you’re reeling from the lack of a long holiday weekend and escaping the city isn’t in the cards, find something to take the edge off right here in the neighborhood. And, as always, there’s something for everyone—from Shakespeare to sign language to sausage and peppers.

ALL WEEKEND

OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL FEAST

The annual Italian spectacle is back again with Italian cuisine, time-honored traditions, carnival rides, and games for both kids and adults. The feast kicked off on Wednesday and runs until July 21, and this weekend features live entertainment from Italian-American singer Biagio (Friday), Swinging with the Rat Pack tribute band (Saturday), and singer Sal Manzo covering the best of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and more (Sunday) on top of the usual festivities, including the first iconic Giglio Lift on Sunday.

The feast is free to attend and open to all, and hours are 6 to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

CREST HARDWARE CLOSING SALE

With the devastating news that Williamsburg institution of over half a century Crest Hardware will be closing its doors for good on August 30 due to their building being sold, they’ve announced a subsequent sale kicking off this week. Pay your respects while savoring your last chance to shop their blossoming garden center, pick up supplies for that home improvement project you’ve been putting off, or even just get 10/10 advice from their always-helpful staff that’s been serving Brooklyn and beyond for decades.

The sale will take place during their normal business hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

ASL STORYTIME

The second edition of Greenpoint Library‘s Voices Off ASL Series takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The program for kids aged 0 to 5 features an interactive session of stories, movement, rhymes, and music designed for early learners and their families (both bilingual and curious about ASL) and led by Carmen, a deaf performer.

The program is free with registration here; limited walk-in spots will be available on the morning of.

BREWERY TOUR AND BEER TASTING

In the spirit of supporting longtime local businesses, consider this a friendly reminder that Greenpoint Beer & Ale hosts weekly brewery tours and beer tastings on Fridays. Though they’ve only been operating out of their spot at 1150 Manhattan Ave since 2020, they’ve been on the neighborhood craft beer scene for ten years. At 6 p.m. on Fridays, you can enjoy a 30 minute immersive tour of the brewery followed by a 15 minute guided tasting.

Tickets are $23.18 for a drinking ticket or $12.18 for a non-drinking ticket here.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

MOVE PLAY GATHER

Enjoy fun for the whole family during Play Lab‘s event with ChangeX and The Playful Street starting at 11 a.m. near the Driggs-Lorimer corner of McCarren Park. The community party promises games, STEM projects, face painting, and even Peter Pan donuts. Activities include chalk twister, a sidewalk chalk drawing contest, hula hooping, a butterfly feeder DIY project, and more.

The event is free and no RSVP is necessary.

ROMEO + JULIET: A READING

Leave the SparkNotes at home for this one. Sketchbook Theatre—self-described as a site-specific theater company designed for serving different communities tailored to the locations and spaces they’re performing in—will be performing a new adapted reading of Shakespeare’s classic “love” story at The Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research at 8 p.m. The reading is directed and adapted by Sketchbook Theatre co-founder and experienced actor and director Christopher Marshall.

Tickets are by-donation (the suggested donation is $25) and available here.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

BEDFORD SLIP CLEANUP

Help beautify our public spaces with a street cleanup at Bedford Slip, which has now become a full-time pedestrian plaza during the G train shutdown. Starting at 10 a.m., the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance Garden Club will be spearheading the efforts to clean any errant trash, refresh greenery and plant beds, and beyond. No experience or tools are necessary, and volunteers are free to help for as long as they like.

No RSVP is needed.

KIDS SOCCER TRIAL CLASSES

Has the Euro Cup inspired your little one to become a soccer star but you’re not sure where to start? Williamsburg Soccer Club is hosting free trial classes for toddlers aged 2-3 at 10:30 a.m. and 3-4 at 11:15 a.m. Visitors can get a sense of what classes are like, experience their indoor facility at The Post at 100 Dobbin St., and meet other teammates.

Registration is required, message the club on Instagram for a private trial link.

EURO CUP FINALS

Speaking of the Euro Cup, the final match is happening on Sunday at 3 p.m. With Spain and England locked in after beating France on Tuesday Netherlands yesterday, respectively, don’t miss what’s sure to be a lively matchup. Banter, a dedicated football bar on Havemeyer Street, has been showing all of the championship matches, and the final is, of course, no exception. The kickoff time is 3 p.m., but it would be wise to arrive early, as revelers are known to spill out into the street to catch the action.

Reservations are now available via message on Instagram.

DAY PARTY

If the Euro Cup isn’t enough of a day party for you, you’re in luck. The Woods will be hosting a Summers Like This party starting at 4 p.m. created to celebrate the nostalgic and quintessential vibes of summer with cross-genre music, memory-making moments, and no shortage of dancing. DJs Sounds By Sa, CHVMELEON, and OH SO will be soundtracking the festivities with a mix of house, hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats, dancehall, amapiano (a South African music genre), and more.

Early bird tickets are $12.51, available here.