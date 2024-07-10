North Brooklyn’s fun and friendly Williamsburg Soccer Club is hosting an event on Sunday, July 28, which is World Soccer Day. The event will take place in Bushwick Inlet Park from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Throughout the morning, Williamsburg Soccer Club will host free pick up games for both kids and parents, plus other mini games. The youth pick up games will be 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., and the adult games will run 10:30 a.m. – noon.

WSC’s youngest players learning skills at Bushwick Inlet Park. Photo: Williamsburg Soccer Club

There will also be limited edition Williamsburg Soccer Club merchandise and kids vintage kits for sale.

Plus, Greenpoint’s iconic donut shop, Peter Pan (727 Manhattan Ave.) will be passing out free treats, and Williamsburg’s Vietnamese coffee shop Larry’s Cà Phê (135 Woodpoint Rd.) will offer free coffee.

Williamsburg Soccer Club’s founders and coaches will be on site all morning to answer any questions about the club’s programming or camps. The club’s founders, Saára and Matt, told Greenpointers that they were married on World Soccer Day (so you can also wish them a happy anniversary!).

WSC players at Bushwick Inlet Park. Photo: Williamsburg Soccer Club

Williamsburg Soccer Club offers summer camps and weekly soccer lessons for kids from 2 years-old to 10 years-old in a friendly environment. All classes are coed, and each week focus on different aspects of the game developing skills and ability in players while having fun.

RSVP for the World Soccer Day event here.