Longtime Greenpoint business Park Deli (170 Nassau Ave.) and owner Krystyna Godawa has faced a rollercoaster recently. Park Deli first opened its doors in Greenpoint in the 1930s and moved to a new location on Nassau Avenue in 2022.

In March, the City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene visited the deli’s new location and issued a violation, forcing the deli to temporarily halt services “for operating without a permit” in violation of NYC Health Code 3.05. The description of the violation says “failing to comply with Department, Board of Health, or Commissioner’s Order to abate or remediate nuisance condition(s).”

Upon visiting Park Deli, Greenpointers discovered that the business was approved for a new type of license and was transforming the space into a restaurant with a limited amount of indoor seating, and afterward, the addition of outdoor seating.

A family member told Greenpointers that the transformation would “take some time” and that, with the new license, Park Deli would reopen the following week. Park Deli did reopen as a deli, but never made the leap to a restaurant.

The shuttered exterior of Park Deli, showing the “For Rent” signage and no activity. Photo: Julia Moak

Now, Greenpointers has discovered it may never be a restaurant, or even a deli, again. A sign that reads “for rent” has been posted on the window.

Greenpointers has been unable to get in contact with Godawa to confirm the closure, but will keep readers posted as this story progresses.