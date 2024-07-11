While Williamsburg rents continue to skyrocket, there’s some long-awaited good news for prospective tenants. Another genuinely affordable housing lottery has just opened up at 88 Throop Avenue.

88 Throop Avenue, or Throop Corners, features units starting at $544 a month, with the priciest option coming in at $3,275 for a four bedroom unit. The affordable housing project is a joint effort from St. Nicks Alliance, RiseBoro Community Partnership, Southside United Housing Development Fund Corporation – Los Sures and United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg.

According to Brownstoner, it’s been a long time coming. The building is the first of five proposed projects in the area, designed to provide the community with legitimately affordable housing. The plans have been in the works since 2009.

The eight-story building includes 125 units available to families earning 30 to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. In this case, the income limits are set between $21,566 and $173,920. Brownstoner also reports that 15 units are set aside for formerly homeless families.

Amenities include bike storage, a laundry room, community space, and a rooftop terrace.

The lottery closes on August 20. Reminder: an affordable housing lottery is also going on at 828 Metropolitan Avenue, which ends on August 9.