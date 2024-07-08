Another armed robbery has taken place in the North Brooklyn area, joining a string of similar incidents.

This latest incident occurred near 159 North 3rd Street, outside of a Foodtown grocery store and only a few blocks away from where an armed robbery took place at the restaurant Birds of a Feather (191 Grand Street). As with the previous incident, thieves targeted the victim’s watch.

On Friday, July 5, around 11:10 p.m., two unknown perpetrators on a burgundy colored moped displayed two black firearms and robbed the 40-year-old male victim of a watch valued at approximately $10,000, the NYPD confirmed with Greenpointers. They fled the scene on Bedford Avenue.

“The suspects are described as male Hispanic, one is 5’9” with black hair and brown eyes and the other is described as 6’1” with black hair and brown eyes,” a spokesperson for the NYPD shared.

The NYPD could not confirm whether they were investigating these incidents as a pattern, although specific overlapping details have emerged. The first reported incident took place outside of Williamsburg’s Marlow & Sons (81 Broadway) on May 31, where moped riders made off with the victims’ Rolex and Audemars Piguet, the New York Times reports. A few weeks later, thieves robbed a man of his $100,000 Patek Philippe outside the trendy Carbone (the only one of the incidents taking place outside of Greenpoint or Williamsburg). On June 21, thieves entered Birds of a Feather during dinner service and took valuables from a group of diners, including watches, before fleeing on a moped. Only a week later, armed robbers on a moped targeted two victims walking in between bars on Manhattan Avenue, once again taking a watch, among other valuables.