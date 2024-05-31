Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

And what a beautiful afternoon it is!

Tomorrow’s sunny skies and high temperatures present the perfect opportunity for myriad activities. Whether that’s hitting up the new Mariscos El Submarino for the best aguachiles in town or checking out the offerings at the Brooklyn Film Festival, there’s no shortage of fun activities this weekend, including the return of our beloved Greenpoint Open Studios event!

For more weekend activities, check out our roundup here.

Another upcoming opening that the neighborhood can’t stop talking about? Veselka, which will open on June 5. In more Williamsburg opening news, Continent joins several other hotel restaurants that have opened recently.

Maybe the only kind of good closure news—the city has shut down multiple nearby smoke shops.

Rome to Brooklyn Pizza will also open a new location in early June.

America’s penchant for pickleball shows no signs of slowing down, and a new pop-up offers local enthusiasts an outlet to play.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you, this one courtesy of Tacocina (who can say no to a fresh Paloma?)

In and around North Brooklyn

Missed last night’s G train shutdown town hall? Catch up on the livestream here.

NY1 picked up our story about the Greenpoint affordable housing building dealing with brown water and broken elevators.