Greenpoint Open Studios is back for another incredible, art-filled weekend!

The Greenpoint Open Studios weekend takes place June 1st & 2nd. Studios will be open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily (unless otherwise noted by the artist). Refer to the artist map and list of participating artists to plan your route! As a reminder, guests can load the map on their phone browser. Our posters and postcards will have a QR code to scan, making this easily accessible.

The Greenpoint Open Studios weekend will kick off with a Launch Party today, May 31st from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Maison Mono (150 Bayard St) where there will be music and art in a community-focused celebration. The event is open to the public; all are welcome and encouraged to participate in the festivities.

2018 Greenpoint Open Studios Launch Party at Java Studios.

Participating artists receive a free drink ticket to enjoy a custom Bison Grass Vodka cocktail from Zubrowka Vodka, a handcrafted brew from Greenpoint Beer and Ale, a wine or non-alcoholic beverage at the cafe. The first 50 attendees to arrive at the party will go home with a free bottle of Zubrowka’s premium Bison Grass Vodka!

Since 2016, GOS has offered local artists the unique opportunity to showcase their work and connect directly to the public. After a three-year long COVID hiatus, GOS returned last year, featuring the work of over 200 artists. This weekend long celebration builds and celebrates the creative community in Greenpoint.

