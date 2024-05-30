Calling all cinephiles!

Brooklyn Film Festival is back for another year, taking place from May 31-June 9, with screenings at both the Wythe Hotel and Greenpoint’s Windmill Studios (and online).

Film lovers of all kinds can find something of interest, with a whopping 138 films screening throughout the competition. These films include “12 narrative features and 10 documentary features…40 narrative shorts, 24 documentary shorts, 28 animations, and 24 experimental films,” according to a recent press release.

30 films will take home top prizes, totaling about $50,000.

The festival kicks off with the opening film, Atikamekw Suns (Soleils Atikamekw) from Quebecois filmmaker Chloé Leriche. The screening starts at 7 p.m. at Windmill Studios (300 Kingsland Ave.) There will be a Q&A with Leriche after.

Even the littlest cinephiles can get involved, with the KidsFilmFest taking place exclusively online. These films will be a mix of animated shorts, documentaries, and live-action films.

Tickets, including the online-only option, are already available online. Purchase of a Full Theater Pass grants you access to all the film screenings, plus an invite to an opening night party.