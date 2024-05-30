Continent Brooklyn opens on June 1 on the garden level of Hotel Indigo (500 Metropolitan Ave.), where bar and lounge Aliya opened earlier this year. The newcomer will offer food and beverage menus inspired by Chef Scotley Innis’s Jamaican upbringing with flavors from around the world.

Chef Scotley Innis and Aliya Huey, the same team behind Aliya, founded Continent Brooklyn, which is an outpost of their acclaimed Continent Restaurant & Cigar Lounge in Atlanta.

“I’m excited to be back in my hometown and show the culmination of my work to this point through Continent Brooklyn,” said Chef Innis.

“With the Continent brand, we have created a cool and magnetic experience based on the traditions, flavors, and techniques I’ve learned around the world. In Continent Brooklyn, I want to show people a slightly different part of myself as a New Yorker with Jamaican roots and offer an experience that is true to who I am but also feels authentic in its new home in Brooklyn.”

A selection of specialities at Continent Brooklyn. Photo: Jillian Lenser

“We are thrilled to have Chef Scotley open his second dining concept at our hotel,” said Nicolas Daeppen, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Williamsburg.

“Chef Innis’ passion for creating community around unique flavors and the success he brings from Continent Atlanta will undoubtedly anchor his culinary presence in our vibrant neighborhood for all to enjoy.”

Continent’s whole escovitch lobster served with Jamaica’s national dish of ackee and saltfish. Photo: Jillian Lenser

While the menu was inspired by Chef Innis’ Jamaican background, many of the menu’s dishes use a variety of international flavors. Highlights of the appetizer section include tamarind wings in a jerk marinade, the Chinese and Jamaican-inspired oxtail bao, and the suya-spiced lamb chops.

One highlight on the entree section of Continent’s menu is the braised lamb shank, which is braised in red wine, chicken stock, mirepoix, rosemary, and thyme and then cooked down with a gravy consisting of lamb stock, onions, peppers, scotch bonnet pepper, and browning sauce.

There’s also the scotch bonnet fried chicken served with kachumbari salad, pan-seared Chilean salmon served with Caribbean-inspired callaloo gnocchi, Chinese-Jamaican-inspired oxtail lo mein, and a whole escovitch lobster served with Jamaica’s national dish of ackee and saltfish.

A section of cocktails at Continent. Photo: Ryan Aaron

Continent offers a hearty list of signature cocktails like the Cinn-City with Patron Silver Tequila, banana liqueur, Aperol, cilantro, pineapple juice, served with a smoking cinnamon stick. There’s also the Henny-Thyme Henny Place with Hennessy VS, and the Stush Martini with St-Germain and rum.

The drink menu also includes wines from the Black women-owned brand iBest, as well as wines from the globally-sourced Locations brand and St. Helena, California-based brand Orin Swift.

A selection of specialities at Continent. Photo: Ryan Aaron

Continent Brooklyn is a full-service restaurant with 110 seats. The restaurant offers two adjoining dining rooms with two-story windows facing a garden, a full-service bar, an upstairs bar lounge with premium and rare spirits, plus a private terrace.

The dining rooms feature gray and blue velvet banquettes and black tables surrounded by eclectic decor. The room is anchored by a custom mural painted by local artist Jermaine Percy Neal, which features dozens of faces in vibrant colors, evocative of Brooklyn’s diverse and dynamic cultural fabric, according to the team.

Continent’s hours will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday 5 p.m. – midnight, and Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.