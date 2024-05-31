Tacocina (25 River St.) is a taco stand from Union Square Hospitality Group, located in Williamsburg’s Domino Park next to the playground. Tacocina serves tacos, nachos, and quesadillas, plus cocktails, wine, and beer in a casual outdoor area overlooking the East River.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Tacocina has shared the recipe for one of their favorite cocktails, the Paloma, which is also part of the taco stand’s happy hour offerings.

Learn how to make Tacocina’s Paloma below and see last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Tacocina’s Paloma

Ingredients

2 ounces of Blanco Tequila (Tacocina recommends Espolón Blanco Tequila)

1 ounce of grapefruit cordial (recipe below)

.5 ounce of lime juice

3 ounces of Topo Chico sparkling water (or club soda)

Directions for the grapefruit cordial

Yields 10 Paloma’s worth of cordial and has a 10-day shelf life

Peel 3 grapefruits and then set the whole fruit aside in the refrigerator. Put the grapefruit peels in a sealable container and add 1 cup of granulated sugar. Lightly press the sugar into the peels, ensuring the peels are fully covered by the sugar. Store in the refrigerator overnight. (For faster use, place the covered container out in the sun for an hour or two). The next day (or once you can see the grapefruit oils being drawn out by the sugar), juice the grapefruits. Add the juice to the container with the peels and stir to incorporate until the sugar is completely dissolved. Strain the peels.

Note: You can add a generous pinch of salt to the cordial either in place of or in addition to salting the rim of the glass!

Directions for the Paloma