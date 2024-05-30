And just like that (no, not the SATC reboot), May is over. Give it a proper sendoff and usher in June (and, by extension, Pride Month) with a non-exhaustive list of events happening this weekend for the whole fam.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

NEWTOWN BARGE PARK CLEANUP

While our local parks are a beloved, popular outdoor respite, they aren’t always treated as such. Join the Williamsburg Soccer Club from 3 to 5 p.m. for a kid-friendly cleanup of Newtown Barge Park and its soccer field. A North Brooklyn Parks Alliance horticulturist will also be on site to lead players and their parents in weeding, mulching, and planting.

RSVP for FREE here.

PRIDE MONTH EVE

Much like New Year’s, count down to Pride Month at Brooklyn Monarch (23 Meadow St.) starting at 10 p.m. Unlike New Year’s, it will involve fewer adult diapers and Planet Fitness ads, with the addition of multiple DJs, hosts, and sponsors, plus a champagne toast at midnight (some traditions are worth keeping).

Advance tickets are $25 here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

INTRO TO AYURVEDA

For a bit of Saturday afternoon healing, Artful Souls & Wellness (105 S 5th St.) is hosting an Intro to Ayurveda workshop from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The workshop will explore the foundational practices of the holistic healing system and mind-body connection. Ayurveda has roots in India and leans into treatments like yoga, massage, acupuncture, herbal medicine, and meditation to improve overall wellbeing.

Spaces are available on a $20-$30 sliding scale here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 – SUNDAY, JUNE 2

GREENPOINT OPEN STUDIOS

Open Studios is back! Celebrate local art and creatives as over 60 studios open their doors to the public. See the full map of studios like Clay Space, STORM Bookstore, and more — which will feature work across all mediums to view and buy from over 180 artists — HERE.

Greenpoint Open Studios is primarily artist-volunteer run and FREE to attend. RSVP to the free launch party on May 31 here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

OPEN HOUSE AT BERRY STREET GARDEN

Garden season is here. If you’ve been itching to graduate from succulents and windowsill plants, now’s your chance. Check out the Berry Street Garden (303 Berry St.) from 1 to 5 p.m. for a family fun day assisting garden group members with planting. There will also be arts and crafts on the premises for those with less-green thumbs, and you can take a plant home as a thank you.

Open Garden NYC events are FREE to attend and no RSVP is required. Explore the full calendar and all locations here.