Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12, and Greenpointers has rounded up several ways to make mom’s weekend extra special. Check out our list of local spots offering Mother’s Day weekend activities, gift guides, and dining options for all the maternal figures in your life.

The William Vale’s Gardening Workshop for Kids

On Saturday May 11, the William Vale (111 North 12th St.) is hosting a drop-off gardening workshop for kids 4 and up, so that moms can enjoy two hours of child-free time.

The Tiny Green Thumbs gardening workshop is noon – 2 p.m. and costs $50 per child. Under the supervision of childcare experts, kids will make cards for mom, decorate flower pots, and then learn the basics of gardening. The session ends with a story.

All parents must be on the premises of the William Vale during the workshop and are encouraged to enjoy a relaxing brunch at Leuca, an upscale Italian joint that is part of the William Vale.

Tend’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Speaking of gardening, no Mother’s Day weekend if complete without greenery. Tend (252 Franklin St.) has put together a Mother’s Day gift guide that includes strawberry plants, vases, gardening tools, teacups, candles, cards, and more.

Madre’s Mother’s Day Brunch

There are two restaurants in Greenpoint with names that literally mean “mother.” One is Madre (214 Franklin St.), which translates to “mother” in Spanish.

Madre is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch with menu specials and celebratory cocktails. If you can’t make it there on Sunday, they also offer gift cards for the madre in your life.

Maman’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

The other maternally-named restaurant in Greenpoint is Maman (80 Kent St.), which translates to “mother” in French. Maman is a casual coffee shop and bakery that leans into its name, with apparel and gifts that are perfect for Mother’s Day.

Maman’s Mother’s Day gift guide includes their popular chocolate chip cookies in a heart-shaped box, Maman’s cookbook, a sweatshirt, bracelet, candles, and kitchenware.

Kru’s Mother’s Day Dinner

Mom should not have to cook the entire day. For dinner, head to Kru (190 N 14th St.), a sleek spot that offers inventive twists on traditional Thai recipes. During Sunday’s dinner service from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Kru is offering complimentary sparkling wine for guests and their moms.

Misipasta’s Mother’s Day Specials

Misipasta (46 Grand St.), the grocery offshoot of Italian restaurant Misi (329 Kent Ave.), is offering takeout specials for Mother’s Day. There’s cacio e pepe kugel, ramp and ricotta-filled rotolo, olive oil cake, and pints of strawberries and cream gelato. You can order for pickup or delivery from May 10 through May 12.