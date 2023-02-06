Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday, February 14, and reservations are filling up. To secure a spot for you and your sweetheart, check out our list of North Brooklyn’s best bets for Valentine’s Day.

Options include live musical performances, burlesque dancers, affordable (and not so affordable) prix fixe menus, and even an anti-Valentine’s Day show about true crime.

Find the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in North Brooklyn with this list below.

Brooklyn Winery

Wine from Williamsburg’s Brooklyn Winery. Photo: Brooklyn Winery

Williamsburg’s Brooklyn Winery (213 N 8th St.) has a cozy wine bar with shareable plates that is one of North Brooklyn’s ideal spots for couples looking to celebrate love (and their love of wine). Selections from Brooklyn Winery’s à la carte wine bar menu will be available from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 for Valentine’s Day.

The perfect start to a romantic evening would be the wine bar’s Pink Moon Oysters served three ways. The menu also includes homemade tagliatelle with lamb bolognese and “aphrodisiac Aleppo chili oil,” according to Brooklyn Winery, plus wine and cheese Pairings, each served with a “third-wheel” aphrodisiac. Options include Moses Sleeper paired with Blanc de Blancs and macerated strawberries, Boucheron paired with Barrel Chardonnay and black mission fig compote, Ubriaco del Piave paired with Barbera and chili-infused cherries, and Shropshire paired with Zinfandel, Arbequina olive oil, and chocolate.

As Greenpointers recently reported, Brooklyn Winery will have a new home at 61 Guernsey Street, opening this month, with a full-service restaurant called Rosette, but the location on North 8th Street will be open until the new home is fully functional.

Reservations for Valentine’s Day can be made on OpenTable or Brooklyn Winery’s website.

MyMoon

MyMoon (184 North 10th St.), a beautiful restaurant and event venue in North Williamsburg, doesn’t need much help in the romance department. MyMoon’s entrance leads into a gorgeous courtyard filled with greenery and ample outdoor seating. The large indoor dining area, lounge and bar, housed in a 19th century building behind it, is equally captivating.

MyMoon has increased the romance factor for Valentine’s Day with an appearance from Margi Gianquinto singing timeless selections from the “Golden Age of Standards.”

There is no need to spend a fortune on a prix-fixe menu at MyMoon on Valentine’s Day, as the restaurant is offering an a la carte menu, featuring some of Chef Marco’s new specialities, recently introduced to the menu for 2023.

Reservations can be made on Resy.

Sereneco

Greenpoint’s Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) has charmed the neighborhood with its seasonally-inspired menu and greenery-clad design. For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering a romantic evening of jazz alongside a special menu.

The Jinjoo Yoo Jazz Trio will be playing live music throughout the night on Valentine’s Day. Plus, Sereneco told Greenpointers that the trio will play at Sereneco every Tuesday evening moving forward.

Sereneco’s Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu is priced at $75 per person. Menu highlights include vegan butternut squash soup, lemon parmesan kale salad, veal meatballs, grilled prawns, braised short ribs, and lentil stew, with olive oil cake for dessert.

Reservations can be made on Sereneco’s website.

Sama Street

Greenpoint’s Sama Street (988 Manhattan Ave.), known for craft cocktails and small plates, is offering one of North Brooklyn’s more affordable prix-fixe menus for one night only on February 14. For $55 per person, the restaurant’s special Valentine’s Day includes three courses, dessert, and a cocktail.

Sama Street’s menu is designed for sharing, so guests can choose six dishes to make a tapas spread or eat the three courses in traditional style. Appetizer options include baby bok choy, fried calamari, and chicken and steak satays. Larger plates include beef koi or tartare, pork ribs, chicken bao, noodles with shrimp and sausage, chicken curry, steak salad, grilled octopus, and prawns. There are also vegetarian options like a mushroom salad and tofu.

Cocktail choices include any Sama Street cocktail like the Major Tom with gin, shochu, lemongrass, ginger, chili, coconut cream, cherry tomato, and fish sauce or the Lucy Liu with chili oil washed tequila, lychee, coconut, vanilla, and lime, or a non-alcoholic beverage.

Reservations can be made on Resy.

Fandi Mata

Fandi Mata’s Big in Japan cocktail. Photo: Andrea Grujic

Mediterranean-inspired Fandi Mata (74 Bayard St.) is offering a romantic evening with live music. Tickets need to be purchased on Eventbrite in advance and include three prix-fixe menu options.

The first menu is priced at $250 per couple and includes two glasses of sparkling wine and two cocktails. The second is priced at $300 per couple and includes a bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne. The third is $350 per couple and comes with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

The food menu for each is the same with appetizer options including kale salad with candied pecans and a blood orange reduction or butternut squash bisque, mains such as lamb with sunchoke puree and pomegranate lamb jus or lobster saffron risotto and dessert for two.

Westlight

Westlight (111 North 12th St.), a rooftop bar on the 22nd floor of the William Vale, will be serving a Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu in the dining room and in the private, heated winter chalets at the Winter Village, both of which will include an open bar and live burlesque performances by May We Entertainment.

There are a few different types of ways to experience Valentine’s Day at Westlight. A general admission ticket includes access to Westlight on Valentine’s Day from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., live entertainment by burlesque dancers during two shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and an open bar that includes two specialty cocktails, beer, and wine alongside passed canapes until 10 p.m. This general admission ticket costs $106.41 with fees.

Another option would be enjoying a sit down dinner, either in the dining room or a private chalet. Both options include a three course prix fixe menu on Valentine’s Day for $275 per person at a table and $300 per person in a private chalet. These prices also include an open bar, with beer, wine, and two specialty cocktails, and burlesque performances.

The prix fixe menu’s first course includes a choice of shrimp cocktail, burrata, or tuna tartare puffs. The second-course options are beef filet, salmon, and butternut squash risotto. The third course includes a choice of tres leches or a chocolate bar.

Reservations can be made on Seven Rooms via Westlight’s website.

Cool World

Cool World (905 Lorimer St.) opened in July of 2022 with Chef Quang Nguyen at the helm in his first post as an executive chef.

For Valentine’s Day, Cool World is offering an “unfussy” 3-course prix-fixe menu for $85 per person. Menu highlights include tuna tartare, caramelized endive toast with artichokes, roasted beet salad, pan roasted scallops with trout roe, duck breast, whole roasted maitake mushroom with winter squash puree, plus chocolate fondue for dessert.

Reservations can be made on Resy.

Edy’s Grocer

Greenpoint’s local Lebanese market, Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.), is hosting a special Valentine’s Day dinner. There will be two seatings: one at 6 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m.

The menu is described as “a romantic and zesty Southern-Lebanese feast” and costs $100 per person. Chef Edy is working with guest Chef Mila Raffai to create Southern and Lebanese dishes inspired by Raffai’s Southern roots and her lifelong inspiration from Cajun flavors.

Menu highlights include cornbread muffins, tahini shrimp, muffuletta salad, lamb, a ‘batata harra’ gumbo, and beignets with rose petal sugar. There is also a cauliflower steak option for vegetarians.

Tickets can be purchased on Edy’s Grocer’s website.

Brooklyn Brewery

For those of you looking to avoid the saccharine sweetness of the holiday, look no further than the ever-reliable Brooklyn Brewery (79 North 11th St.), another Williamsburg spot moving locations in the upcoming year.

From 7 to 9 p.m., Brooklyn Brewery is hosting a fun anti-Valentine’s Day event called ‘Romance is Dead: Black Widows, Lethal Lovers and Couples Who Kill.” There will be true crime stories, trivia, beer and more, hosted by true crime expert Sarah Cailean.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite.