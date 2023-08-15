Real talk — snagging a table at either of Chef Missy Robbins’ Brooklyn pasta joints is next to impossible. So recreating that experience at home might be the next best thing.

Misi Pasta, from Robbins and her business partner Sean Feeney, will open soon at 46 Grand Street, Eater NY first reported. No official opening date has yet been given, but an Instagram post touts “August 2023.”

The storefront looks like it will be an extension of the brand’s online ordering system, with fresh pasta and Italian specialties available to purchase. An Instagram video lists “aperativo,” so who knows, maybe some drinks are on the line up?