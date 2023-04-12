Tend Greenpoint (252 Franklin St.) turns 5 years old and is celebrating with anniversary events, discounts and more starting April 13th through the weekend! From apartment-ready plants and space saving gardening supplies to locally made ceramics, Tend has everything you need to freshen up your space. Plus, now that it’s Spring you’ll see their garden come alive in their shop yard. So be sure to stop by, shop, and support local.

Opened in 2018, Tend has established itself as the go-to location for plant lovers and home gardeners in North Brooklyn and beyond. Owner Joe Ferrari drew inspiration from his upstate New York roots and the local Greenpoint neighborhood to create a thriving environment that celebrates both communities.

Beyond plants, Tend features a broad collection of locally made ceramic planters and gifts. Greenpoint-based artists in the Tend assortment include Michiko Shimada’s fine terracotta vessels; Base Ceramics’ whimsically architectural stacked planters; and AVA Ceramics’ richly patterned pieces. Cheyenne Mallo Pottery, based in the Catskills, adds an upstate inspiration in Tend’s custom Greenpoint Map planter painted with a highlighted trail to and through the Newtown Creek Nature Walk.

Tend is a place for North Brooklyn gardeners to gather and talk plants. Over the years Joe has expanded that garden community through the Tend Blog. Studio Spotlight Posts shine a light on the local makers who craft for Tend Greenpoint. Similarly, Resident Greenthumb Features — packed with homegrown seasonal advice, practical care tips and inspiration — focus on Tend customers who have notable gardens and houseplant collections. If you are, or know of, a passionate home gardener who should be our next Resident Greenthumb, contact Tend here.

A founding principal of Tend has always been to foster a greener Greenpoint. With support from Tend customers, proceeds from the shop have fostered donations to initiatives like North Brooklyn Parks Alliance, North Brooklyn Neighbors, and Friends of McGolrick Park. Each Autumn, the Lentol Garden and Transmitter Park receive Spring bulbs from Tend. Tend is also a founding member of the Greenpoint Pride Initiative and Shop Small Greenpoint.

Visit Tend Greenpoint this weekend (April 13-16th) for anniversary events, discounts, and more!

v

Resident Green Thumb, Dunn Lead