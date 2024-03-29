Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Happy Easter weekend to those celebrating. For those with kids, get your tickets to Town Square’s annual egg hunt before they sell out. We have more ideas on how to spend the weekend — check them out here.

Oh, and happy Cowboy Carter release day! Giddy up and read this missed connection from someone looking for their own honky tonk angel.

A new whole-animal butchery is opening an outpost in Greenpoint. Neeloo closed after only a few months. Pita Grill opens this weekend in the spot previously home to Thai favorite Hungry?

Broadway Stages wants to privatize part of Monitor Street. McGuinness Boulevard saw another crash yesterday when a city sanitation truck lost power.

v

Williamsburg’s hottest microtrend? Hotel restaurants are popping up left and right (case in point: our latest Community Cookbook recipe). The newest is Sungold, from the Arlo Hotel. Artful Souls and Wellness is opening next weekend, with a full line-up of donation-based classes and workshops.

In and around North Brooklyn

Celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility tomorrow with events at Marsha P. Johnson State Park.

The NYPD is on the lookout for this missing 11-year-old.