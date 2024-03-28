Celebrate Easter weekend in Greenpoint and Williamsburg with an array of exciting events for all ages and interests. Dive into the festivities with Town Square’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, join in the laughter at the Early Funny People comedy show, get creative at Pipe Craft: Mushroom Edition workshop, or indulge in the glitz and glamour of a Drag Race viewing party. With so much to see and do, Easter weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience in the heart of Brooklyn.

Friday, March 29

Drag Race Viewing Party at Mirror Bar, Arlo Hotel Williamsburg

On Friday, expect an evening of glitz and glamour as Luis Fernando, Arlo Hotels, and HOUSEOFLOVE come together to present NYC’s Premier Drag Race Viewing Party at the the Arlo Williamsburg Hotel. The chic ambiance of the MIRROR BAR sets the stage for an intimate and fabulous experience. Featuring the dazzling talents of Drag Race UK v The World season 2 star Marina Summers and Drag Race Philippines season 1 sensation Prince Marell, guests are in for a treat.

Following the viewing, there’s an exclusive opportunity for a Meet & Greet and individual photo session with Marina and Prince at 9:30 p.m, followed by the queens’ electrifying shows at 10 p.m. Dance enthusiasts can groove to the beats provided by Luis Fernando starting at 10:30 p.m. Hosted by Janelle No 5 and Essa Noche, this promises to be an unforgettable night for all in attendance.

Tickets start at $23 here.

Saturday, March 30

Grab the Kids & Head To Town Square’s Egg Hunt

Join the festive spirit this Saturday at Town Square’s Easter Egg Hunt at FourFiveSix. Starting at 10 a.m. and running through the day with multiple sessions, rain or shine, this 11th Annual Egg Hunt promises a delightful experience for the whole family. Bring your own basket and let your kiddos seek out the joy of searching for hidden treasures while enjoying the company of the Easter Bunny and grooving to lively tunes. Don’t forget to don your finest spring bonnet for the occasion! Proceeds from this event support Town Square BK, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing enriching family and green programs in North Brooklyn.

v

Tickets are available online HERE for $20 per person ($30 at the door) with discounted rates for parents. Hurry as they do sell out!

Japanese Ceramicist Exhibition Kicks Off With Live Performance

Embark on a journey into the mystical world of ceramics and contemporary esotericism as Japan’s enigmatic artist, U-Turn Ushiro, unveils his solo exhibition, “Fermentation Bed,” at CIBONE BROOKLYN starting Saturday. Delve into the depths of Ushiro’s creations, where the fusion of dance and creation intertwines with shamanism in the modern era. Experience the transformative power of Ushiro’s ceramic pieces, crafted with native clay and fired in a unique underground anagama kiln. In addition to the official exhibition opening on Saturday, you can also witness a captivating dance performance by U-Turn incorporating clay and soil, starting at 3 p.m. The exhibition runs until April 21, showcasing ceramics designed for everyday life.

Sunday, March 31

Get Your Sunday Laughs on at Early Funny People

Cap off your Sunday evening with a dose of laughter at Early Funny People, featuring a stellar lineup of comedians, including Myq Kaplan from Comedy Central, Nikhil Mehta from NYCF, Derek Drescher from On the Gate, Alex Quow from NYCF, and Gracie Canaan from Comedy Central. This event promises an evening of hilarious entertainment on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Old Man Hustle BKLYN Comedy Club (308 Bedford Avenue #Rear). Enjoy a selection of cocktails while indulging in the comedic talents of performers who have graced screens on Netflix, Amazon, HBO MAX, late-night talk shows, and popular podcasts. Whether you’re winding down from the weekend or gearing up for the week ahead, this comedy show is sure to leave you in stitches.

Ages 21 and over only. Tickets are $19 here.

Unleash Your Creativity at Pipe Craft: Mushroom Edition

Join in the fun at this delightful crafting event on Sunday from 3–7 p.m. at Hemp Lab NYC (128 India St). They’re partnering with @potterytothepeople for this workshop, inviting participants to delve into ceramic pipe-making. Explore the fundamentals of hand building and sculpture while crafting your very own mushroom-themed pipes. Let your imagination run wild as you draw inspiration from the enchanting world of fungi to create whimsical and psychedelic designs. No prior experience is necessary, as expert guidance will be provided every step of the way. Don’t miss this opportunity to bring your wildest pipe dreams to life in a fun and supportive environment!

Tickets are $72 here.