A city sanitation truck has crashed into multiple cars on McGuinness Boulevard and India Street.

Details are still unfolding, but the NYPD confirmed the crash with Greenpointers. At around 9 a.m. this morning, the truck apparently lost power and ended up hitting at least five cars.

The crash as viewed from India Street. Photo credit: David Whelan.

Another angle of the crash at India Street and McGuinness Boulevard.

This is a breaking story that we will update as we learn more. At time of this writing, NYPD and FDNY personnel were still on the scene.